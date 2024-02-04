 Skip to content

星际意志 Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.0.6

Build 13363796

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New feature: Laboratory - Custom core function, which can be tailored to each core screen unit and chip (default units and chips cannot be blocked)
  2. Fix the bug of inaccurate performance data caused by the binding system
  3. Increase the price of the kill matrix and energy matrix
  4. Slightly weaken the damage growth of the counter blade and energy sword
  5. Shield the "final form" in dropped objects
  6. Brazilian Portuguese translation optimization

