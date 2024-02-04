- New feature: Laboratory - Custom core function, which can be tailored to each core screen unit and chip (default units and chips cannot be blocked)
- Fix the bug of inaccurate performance data caused by the binding system
- Increase the price of the kill matrix and energy matrix
- Slightly weaken the damage growth of the counter blade and energy sword
- Shield the "final form" in dropped objects
- Brazilian Portuguese translation optimization
星际意志 Playtest update for 4 February 2024
Update Version 0.5.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2702071 Depot 2702071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update