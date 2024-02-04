Mini-Bosses and Lightning

Share · View all patches · Build 13363750 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Tweaking the lightning filled up most of this week.

My new Radeon card is fast, but it behaves differently from the 1080 I had before.

I think the result is somehow passable and better than before.

New NPCs for Academy Halls

With the help of Madraox, I could add more variety to each wing of Academy Halls.

We have three new normal monsters:

Jumping Spider

An aggressive spiderling that charges onto enemies.



Arcane Book

A book that learned to cast the arcane spells it contains.



Zelot

A ranged caster that channels demonic energy.



Mini-Bosses as spawn defenders

Four new elite monsters spawn on defending the middle spawn of each wing

Gooness

Gooness is a mega Goo that spreads disease and slime.



Devotee

He studied demonic magic and could ascend. Now he teaches those who are deemed worthy.



Phenias

Phenias is another monstrosity created in the Academy Halls. He prefers to attack with his massive body.



Murkas



This one is the same model as in Sludge Madness. I hope we can build a raid with the other three too.

With this patch, Academy Halls are almost final. There are just a few finishing touches needed. I think I can release it on the live server soon.