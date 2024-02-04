ZONERS v0.38 Patch Notes
FIXES & CHANGES
GAMEPLAY
- You can now perform Blocks on stationary balls
- Fixed issue where ball would sometimes appear to jump randomly to another incorrect position when hit with the final part of a melee in some angled circumstances (more noticeable at non-standard sizes)
- Attempted to fix issue where ball would sometimes not complete being hit by a melee move if hit during the early parts of the active phase just on the edge of a character's range (more noticeable at non-standard sizes)
- Attempted to fix issue where players would become unable to block the ball after a zone break in some circumstances
- Speed clamp when electric status is applied to a player has been lowered
- Adjusted AI behaviour regarding dodging projectiles such that it should be less likely to get stuck in a loop or dodge projectiles that are not necessary to dodge
- Bzzt projectile buffer reduced from 14 ->10 frames, projectile active reduced from 10->8 frames, and projectile endlag reduced from 14-10 frames
- Bzzt projectile electric status time inflictions increased from 15->30 frames for normal and 30->60 frames for charged
- Gluup normal projectile end of life explosions can no longer be deflected
- Gluup Super ends after a set amount of explosions when connected with ball as originally intended
- Gluup Super doesn't do it's combo explosions if destroyed by another projectile
- Gluup Super no longer causes unintended hitpause during collision with ball that made it very hard to respond to
- Urnest Super gets cleared by other super's and hypers properly
- Urnest Super is now always "physical" during all phases as intended
- Urnest Super catches opponents during outward movement properly
- Urnest Super attempted to fix game sometimes getting "stuck" during certain interactions with this move. Please report specific circumstances if you encounter this again
MENUS
- Fixed crash when completing cup with any character that isn't Piro caused by unintended corruption of character completion list. If your list is corrupted, it will be reset upon next starting the game
- Bar menu current selection has added animation
MISC
- Slightly Optimised instant replay system
