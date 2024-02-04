Legendary Hoplite | Lunar New Year Event and Bugfixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 13363612 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 00:33:27 UTC by Wendy

Greetings again legendary defenders of Ithaca!

Hot on the heels of the update from yesterday, we're back with another update, and this time it's bigger and better!

We want to thank everyone for the feedback, both positive and negative and we thought the best way would be for us to push forward the start of our event to TODAY!

Presenting the Legendary Hoplite Lunar New Year Event!

Special menu for the lunar new year.

Special missions that are active only in the event, miss them and they're done.

Complete the tasks for a very special weapon, obtainable only via this event!

This event will run until the 18th of February 2024.

That's not all, we've also released some major balancing adjustments, bug fixes, and difficulty improvements.

Bugfixes

Fixed all suspected causes of the crashes and soft locks.

Important, we are closely monitoring this situation, we do hope that we've solved it once and for all, however, we will respond quickly should we get any more reports.

Fixed a bug that caused Stheno to be immortal when it was killed while transforming.

Fixed the HP of the minotaur.

Fixed a bug with the Cetus summoner being invulnerable after being defeated while petrified.

Fix a bug that caused the Minotaur's Descendant's HP to flicker while being hit.

Fixed an issue with the root skill being far too large in specific situations.

Balance Improvements

The enemy's health is now dependent on the game's difficulty settings.

The difficulty modes have changed:

Normal mode (the default difficulty) is now easier, the enemy health has been reduced (25% reduction) and the player's gate is stronger (50% health increase).

Hard mode is now what the original normal mode was.

Casual mode has been removed entirely.

Insane mode has been added to the game.

Added a difficulty choice that appears at the start of every location.

