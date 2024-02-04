 Skip to content

Backrooms: Escape Together update for 4 February 2024

BET 0.6 Out Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! This update comes with a ton of quality improvements and bug fixes. 0.5 made things a little rough around the edges and this update is the coat of polish it needed! I apologize for the lack of content, I took a couple weeks off to spend time with family and friends for the holidays and also explored some development avenues that ended up being a waste of time :(. I've taken the new year to rethink my approach to BET and target a lot of the sore points before piling more content onto a shaky base.

I've put this update through a ton of testing but as always, there will probably be some bugs that I've missed. If you encounter any, it would be much appreciated if you made a report in our Discord (discord.gg/backrooms). I'll be monitoring crashes and reports and fixing them as soon as possible :).

Changelist:

Most Notable:

  • Overhauled the Main Menu
  • Massive Performance Improvements!
  • Significantly Reduced Rubberbanding and Lag in Multiplayer Sessions
  • Added Dynamic Voice Chat System (Players Behind Walls and Objects Will Sound Muffled)
  • Fixed Voice Chat Clipping
  • Overhauled Level 0's Pacing and Difficulty
  • Added New Tooltip UI for Objectives and Other Actions
  • Fixed Level 2's Broken Achievement and Added Achievements for Levels ! and 37.
  • Made Push to Talk Toggleable

General Changes:

  • Reduced Starting Sanity
  • Reduced Almond Water Sanity Increase by 55%
  • Lowered Head Bobbing and Camera Shake Slightly
  • Added Option to Turn off Camera Shake and Camera Tilt
  • Added Option to Increase or Decrease your Mic Volume
  • Increased Stamina Regen Speed by 10%
  • Added Objectives to Spectate UI
  • Decreased Jump Height
  • Increased Crouch Speed
  • Made Whistle 50% Louder to Entities
  • Made Moving Items in the Inventory Feel More Responsive
  • Lowered the Max Height Players Will Automatically Setup On
  • Removed VHS Effects from Spectating
  • Added Sanity Tooltip

Performance/Quality:

  • Massive Overhaul and Optimizations to Low Settings, Resulting in a 50-100% Performance Increase and Large Visual Quality Bump
  • 5% FPS Increase and Visual Fidelity Increase to All Settings Medium and Up
  • Increased Level Generation Speed by 10x, Removing the Terrible Lag Spike All Levels Had in the Beginning
  • Improved Load Times for Clients With Poor Connections
  • Greatly Optimized Level 37, Poolrooms
  • Optimized Procedural Dirt Material, Netting a 5% FPS Increase on Levels, 0, 1, 2, 4
  • Removed Overlapping Procedurally Genned Meshes on Level 0 For a ~1-2% FPS Increase
  • Set Default Frame Cap to Unlimited Instead of 60, Reducing Visual Artifacts Even if Your Monitor Can't Support the Frame Rate.
  • Added Ability to Turn off Frame Cap
  • Optimized Session Joining Process

General Bugs:

  • Fixed Player Suit Numbers not Displaying the Correct Number
  • Fixed Objectives not Showing Sometimes
  • Fixed Muffled Audio Bug after Dying and Respawning
  • Fixed Crash Caused by Someone Speaking During Map Transition
  • Fixed Items Sometimes Not Being Visible After Dropping
  • Fixed Sanity and Objectives Sometimes Not Showing on Client
  • Fixed Escape not Bringing you to the Menu
  • Fixed Keybind and Language Select not Working in the Menu
  • Fixed Footstep Sound Sometimes Being the Wrong Sound
  • Fixed Random Crash from Inventory Loading on Client
  • Fixed Issue Where Users Were Sometimes Unable to Place an Item into an Empty Slot on the Inventory
  • Fixed Floors and Ceilings Sometimes Forming Gaps When Viewed From a Far
  • Fixed Entities Sometimes Not Killing You (Especially on Level !)
  • Fixed Issue Where Bacteria and Scratcher Would Move to the Last Heard Location, Even if the Player is Right Infront of Them
  • Fixed Bug Where Endscreen Would Only Show for 2-3 Seconds

Level 0:

  • Made Level 0 Size Based on Player Count. 1 Player: 5x5 Chunks, 2 Players: 6x6 , 3+ Players: 7x7 (The Previous Default Size)
  • Smilers Now Stun You and Deplete Your Sanity
  • Made Bacteria Spawn Much Sooner
  • Increased Number of Needed Tapes by 1
  • Added Slight Physics Based Bacteria Animations, Meaning it’s a Little Less Stiff
  • Fixed Bacteria Camping Cubby Holes on Level 0
  • Lowered Level 0 Sanity Depletion Rate
  • Fixed Level 0 Light Buzz Sound not Playing
  • Made Smilers a Little Less Bright
  • Tweaked Smiler Spawn Range
  • Made Random Events 30% Less Common on Level 0
  • Fixed Bacteria Searching Speed Resulting in an Awkward Animation
  • Fixed Delay in Jumpscare when Bacteria Grabs a Player
  • Fixed Error in Bacteria Spawn Calculation, Causing it to Sometimes Spawn on Top of Players
  • Ameliorated Light Leak on the Back Side of Level 0's Cubby Holes
  • Fixed Lights on Level 0 Being Off After Leaving Low Settings
  • Fixed Crash From Bacteria Spawning at the Same Time the Last Person Alive Dies
  • Made Tapes Horizontal in the Inventory Instead of Vertical

Level 1:

  • Added Slight Physics Based Skin Stealer Animations
  • Fixed Level 1 Textures not Being Rendered at 8k
  • Made Number of Needed Generators Scale With Players
  • Reduced Almond Water in Offices
  • Increased Number of Offices

Level 2:

  • Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck on Corners and Objects
  • Made the Scratcher Much Less Likely to Make a B-Line for You When You Spawn
  • Minor Tweaks to the Ending Elevator

Level 4:

  • Fixed Random Crashes on Level 4 Loading
  • Level 4 Now Slightly Depletes Your Sanity Instead of Increasing It
  • Fixed Keypad Being Able to Be Heard Across the Level
  • Small Performance Improvements

Level 6:

  • Optimized Level 6 Hanging Meshes
  • Slightly Changed Level 6 Layout to Make the Puzzle More Intuitive
  • Lowered LiDAR Jumpscare Volume by 20%

Level 37:

  • Fixed Level 37 Water Glitchiness, it Should be Buttery Smooth Now!
  • Made the Entry Puzzle Door Open on Puzzle Completion Incase Someone Was Left Behind
  • Fixed Issue Where Some Players Never Would Affect the Water Simulation
  • Reduced CPU Usage From Water Simulation
  • Fixed Some Meshes on Level 37 Having Off/Broken Textures
  • Overhauled Puzzle Door Code to be More Responsive and Less Prone to Bugs
  • Updated Valve Textures
  • Updated Door Texture
  • Fixed a No Collision Bug Causing Splashing Sounds When Clipping Inside the Door Frame

Level !:

  • Fixed Crash on Level ! When There is Only 1 Segment In the Hall
  • Fixed Issue on Level ! Where the Person in the Back Would Always be Caught by the Scratcher due to it Chasing the Player Infront of Them.
  • Made the Last Hallway Section 20% Longer
  • The Scratcher's Screams are Now Muffled If Behind Objects or Doors
  • Overhauled Morgue Door Code to Be Significantly More Responsive and Reliable in Edge Cases

