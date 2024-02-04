BET 0.6 Out Now!

Hey everyone! This update comes with a ton of quality improvements and bug fixes. 0.5 made things a little rough around the edges and this update is the coat of polish it needed! I apologize for the lack of content, I took a couple weeks off to spend time with family and friends for the holidays and also explored some development avenues that ended up being a waste of time :(. I've taken the new year to rethink my approach to BET and target a lot of the sore points before piling more content onto a shaky base.
I've put this update through a ton of testing but as always, there will probably be some bugs that I've missed. If you encounter any, it would be much appreciated if you made a report in our Discord (discord.gg/backrooms). I'll be monitoring crashes and reports and fixing them as soon as possible :).
Changelist:
Most Notable:
- Overhauled the Main Menu
- Massive Performance Improvements!
- Significantly Reduced Rubberbanding and Lag in Multiplayer Sessions
- Added Dynamic Voice Chat System (Players Behind Walls and Objects Will Sound Muffled)
- Fixed Voice Chat Clipping
- Overhauled Level 0's Pacing and Difficulty
- Added New Tooltip UI for Objectives and Other Actions
- Fixed Level 2's Broken Achievement and Added Achievements for Levels ! and 37.
- Made Push to Talk Toggleable
General Changes:
- Reduced Starting Sanity
- Reduced Almond Water Sanity Increase by 55%
- Lowered Head Bobbing and Camera Shake Slightly
- Added Option to Turn off Camera Shake and Camera Tilt
- Added Option to Increase or Decrease your Mic Volume
- Increased Stamina Regen Speed by 10%
- Added Objectives to Spectate UI
- Decreased Jump Height
- Increased Crouch Speed
- Made Whistle 50% Louder to Entities
- Made Moving Items in the Inventory Feel More Responsive
- Lowered the Max Height Players Will Automatically Setup On
- Removed VHS Effects from Spectating
- Added Sanity Tooltip
Performance/Quality:
- Massive Overhaul and Optimizations to Low Settings, Resulting in a 50-100% Performance Increase and Large Visual Quality Bump
- 5% FPS Increase and Visual Fidelity Increase to All Settings Medium and Up
- Increased Level Generation Speed by 10x, Removing the Terrible Lag Spike All Levels Had in the Beginning
- Improved Load Times for Clients With Poor Connections
- Greatly Optimized Level 37, Poolrooms
- Optimized Procedural Dirt Material, Netting a 5% FPS Increase on Levels, 0, 1, 2, 4
- Removed Overlapping Procedurally Genned Meshes on Level 0 For a ~1-2% FPS Increase
- Set Default Frame Cap to Unlimited Instead of 60, Reducing Visual Artifacts Even if Your Monitor Can't Support the Frame Rate.
- Added Ability to Turn off Frame Cap
- Optimized Session Joining Process
General Bugs:
- Fixed Player Suit Numbers not Displaying the Correct Number
- Fixed Objectives not Showing Sometimes
- Fixed Muffled Audio Bug after Dying and Respawning
- Fixed Crash Caused by Someone Speaking During Map Transition
- Fixed Items Sometimes Not Being Visible After Dropping
- Fixed Sanity and Objectives Sometimes Not Showing on Client
- Fixed Escape not Bringing you to the Menu
- Fixed Keybind and Language Select not Working in the Menu
- Fixed Footstep Sound Sometimes Being the Wrong Sound
- Fixed Random Crash from Inventory Loading on Client
- Fixed Issue Where Users Were Sometimes Unable to Place an Item into an Empty Slot on the Inventory
- Fixed Floors and Ceilings Sometimes Forming Gaps When Viewed From a Far
- Fixed Entities Sometimes Not Killing You (Especially on Level !)
- Fixed Issue Where Bacteria and Scratcher Would Move to the Last Heard Location, Even if the Player is Right Infront of Them
- Fixed Bug Where Endscreen Would Only Show for 2-3 Seconds
Level 0:
- Made Level 0 Size Based on Player Count. 1 Player: 5x5 Chunks, 2 Players: 6x6 , 3+ Players: 7x7 (The Previous Default Size)
- Smilers Now Stun You and Deplete Your Sanity
- Made Bacteria Spawn Much Sooner
- Increased Number of Needed Tapes by 1
- Added Slight Physics Based Bacteria Animations, Meaning it’s a Little Less Stiff
- Fixed Bacteria Camping Cubby Holes on Level 0
- Lowered Level 0 Sanity Depletion Rate
- Fixed Level 0 Light Buzz Sound not Playing
- Made Smilers a Little Less Bright
- Tweaked Smiler Spawn Range
- Made Random Events 30% Less Common on Level 0
- Fixed Bacteria Searching Speed Resulting in an Awkward Animation
- Fixed Delay in Jumpscare when Bacteria Grabs a Player
- Fixed Error in Bacteria Spawn Calculation, Causing it to Sometimes Spawn on Top of Players
- Ameliorated Light Leak on the Back Side of Level 0's Cubby Holes
- Fixed Lights on Level 0 Being Off After Leaving Low Settings
- Fixed Crash From Bacteria Spawning at the Same Time the Last Person Alive Dies
- Made Tapes Horizontal in the Inventory Instead of Vertical
Level 1:
- Added Slight Physics Based Skin Stealer Animations
- Fixed Level 1 Textures not Being Rendered at 8k
- Made Number of Needed Generators Scale With Players
- Reduced Almond Water in Offices
- Increased Number of Offices
Level 2:
- Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck on Corners and Objects
- Made the Scratcher Much Less Likely to Make a B-Line for You When You Spawn
- Minor Tweaks to the Ending Elevator
Level 4:
- Fixed Random Crashes on Level 4 Loading
- Level 4 Now Slightly Depletes Your Sanity Instead of Increasing It
- Fixed Keypad Being Able to Be Heard Across the Level
- Small Performance Improvements
Level 6:
- Optimized Level 6 Hanging Meshes
- Slightly Changed Level 6 Layout to Make the Puzzle More Intuitive
- Lowered LiDAR Jumpscare Volume by 20%
Level 37:
- Fixed Level 37 Water Glitchiness, it Should be Buttery Smooth Now!
- Made the Entry Puzzle Door Open on Puzzle Completion Incase Someone Was Left Behind
- Fixed Issue Where Some Players Never Would Affect the Water Simulation
- Reduced CPU Usage From Water Simulation
- Fixed Some Meshes on Level 37 Having Off/Broken Textures
- Overhauled Puzzle Door Code to be More Responsive and Less Prone to Bugs
- Updated Valve Textures
- Updated Door Texture
- Fixed a No Collision Bug Causing Splashing Sounds When Clipping Inside the Door Frame
Level !:
- Fixed Crash on Level ! When There is Only 1 Segment In the Hall
- Fixed Issue on Level ! Where the Person in the Back Would Always be Caught by the Scratcher due to it Chasing the Player Infront of Them.
- Made the Last Hallway Section 20% Longer
- The Scratcher's Screams are Now Muffled If Behind Objects or Doors
- Overhauled Morgue Door Code to Be Significantly More Responsive and Reliable in Edge Cases
Changed files in this update