BET 0.6 Out Now!

Hey everyone! This update comes with a ton of quality improvements and bug fixes. 0.5 made things a little rough around the edges and this update is the coat of polish it needed! I apologize for the lack of content, I took a couple weeks off to spend time with family and friends for the holidays and also explored some development avenues that ended up being a waste of time :(. I've taken the new year to rethink my approach to BET and target a lot of the sore points before piling more content onto a shaky base.

I've put this update through a ton of testing but as always, there will probably be some bugs that I've missed. If you encounter any, it would be much appreciated if you made a report in our Discord (discord.gg/backrooms). I'll be monitoring crashes and reports and fixing them as soon as possible :).

Changelist:

Most Notable:

Overhauled the Main Menu

Massive Performance Improvements!

Significantly Reduced Rubberbanding and Lag in Multiplayer Sessions

Added Dynamic Voice Chat System (Players Behind Walls and Objects Will Sound Muffled)

Fixed Voice Chat Clipping

Overhauled Level 0's Pacing and Difficulty

Added New Tooltip UI for Objectives and Other Actions

Fixed Level 2's Broken Achievement and Added Achievements for Levels ! and 37.

Made Push to Talk Toggleable

General Changes:

Reduced Starting Sanity

Reduced Almond Water Sanity Increase by 55%

Lowered Head Bobbing and Camera Shake Slightly

Added Option to Turn off Camera Shake and Camera Tilt

Added Option to Increase or Decrease your Mic Volume

Increased Stamina Regen Speed by 10%

Added Objectives to Spectate UI

Decreased Jump Height

Increased Crouch Speed

Made Whistle 50% Louder to Entities

Made Moving Items in the Inventory Feel More Responsive

Lowered the Max Height Players Will Automatically Setup On

Removed VHS Effects from Spectating

Added Sanity Tooltip

Performance/Quality:

Massive Overhaul and Optimizations to Low Settings, Resulting in a 50-100% Performance Increase and Large Visual Quality Bump

5% FPS Increase and Visual Fidelity Increase to All Settings Medium and Up

Increased Level Generation Speed by 10x, Removing the Terrible Lag Spike All Levels Had in the Beginning

Improved Load Times for Clients With Poor Connections

Greatly Optimized Level 37, Poolrooms

Optimized Procedural Dirt Material, Netting a 5% FPS Increase on Levels, 0, 1, 2, 4

Removed Overlapping Procedurally Genned Meshes on Level 0 For a ~1-2% FPS Increase

Set Default Frame Cap to Unlimited Instead of 60, Reducing Visual Artifacts Even if Your Monitor Can't Support the Frame Rate.

Added Ability to Turn off Frame Cap

Optimized Session Joining Process

General Bugs:

Fixed Player Suit Numbers not Displaying the Correct Number

Fixed Objectives not Showing Sometimes

Fixed Muffled Audio Bug after Dying and Respawning

Fixed Crash Caused by Someone Speaking During Map Transition

Fixed Items Sometimes Not Being Visible After Dropping

Fixed Sanity and Objectives Sometimes Not Showing on Client

Fixed Escape not Bringing you to the Menu

Fixed Keybind and Language Select not Working in the Menu

Fixed Footstep Sound Sometimes Being the Wrong Sound

Fixed Random Crash from Inventory Loading on Client

Fixed Issue Where Users Were Sometimes Unable to Place an Item into an Empty Slot on the Inventory

Fixed Floors and Ceilings Sometimes Forming Gaps When Viewed From a Far

Fixed Entities Sometimes Not Killing You (Especially on Level !)

Fixed Issue Where Bacteria and Scratcher Would Move to the Last Heard Location, Even if the Player is Right Infront of Them

Fixed Bug Where Endscreen Would Only Show for 2-3 Seconds

Level 0:

Made Level 0 Size Based on Player Count. 1 Player: 5x5 Chunks, 2 Players: 6x6 , 3+ Players: 7x7 (The Previous Default Size)

Smilers Now Stun You and Deplete Your Sanity

Made Bacteria Spawn Much Sooner

Increased Number of Needed Tapes by 1

Added Slight Physics Based Bacteria Animations, Meaning it’s a Little Less Stiff

Fixed Bacteria Camping Cubby Holes on Level 0

Lowered Level 0 Sanity Depletion Rate

Fixed Level 0 Light Buzz Sound not Playing

Made Smilers a Little Less Bright

Tweaked Smiler Spawn Range

Made Random Events 30% Less Common on Level 0

Fixed Bacteria Searching Speed Resulting in an Awkward Animation

Fixed Delay in Jumpscare when Bacteria Grabs a Player

Fixed Error in Bacteria Spawn Calculation, Causing it to Sometimes Spawn on Top of Players

Ameliorated Light Leak on the Back Side of Level 0's Cubby Holes

Fixed Lights on Level 0 Being Off After Leaving Low Settings

Fixed Crash From Bacteria Spawning at the Same Time the Last Person Alive Dies

Made Tapes Horizontal in the Inventory Instead of Vertical

Level 1:

Added Slight Physics Based Skin Stealer Animations

Fixed Level 1 Textures not Being Rendered at 8k

Made Number of Needed Generators Scale With Players

Reduced Almond Water in Offices

Increased Number of Offices

Level 2:

Fixed Scratcher Getting Stuck on Corners and Objects

Made the Scratcher Much Less Likely to Make a B-Line for You When You Spawn

Minor Tweaks to the Ending Elevator

Level 4:

Fixed Random Crashes on Level 4 Loading

Level 4 Now Slightly Depletes Your Sanity Instead of Increasing It

Fixed Keypad Being Able to Be Heard Across the Level

Small Performance Improvements

Level 6:

Optimized Level 6 Hanging Meshes

Slightly Changed Level 6 Layout to Make the Puzzle More Intuitive

Lowered LiDAR Jumpscare Volume by 20%

Level 37:

Fixed Level 37 Water Glitchiness, it Should be Buttery Smooth Now!

Made the Entry Puzzle Door Open on Puzzle Completion Incase Someone Was Left Behind

Fixed Issue Where Some Players Never Would Affect the Water Simulation

Reduced CPU Usage From Water Simulation

Fixed Some Meshes on Level 37 Having Off/Broken Textures

Overhauled Puzzle Door Code to be More Responsive and Less Prone to Bugs

Updated Valve Textures

Updated Door Texture

Fixed a No Collision Bug Causing Splashing Sounds When Clipping Inside the Door Frame

Level !: