RTM - The Last Days update for 4 February 2024

Update Log - Version 1.13.2 (February 4, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 13363545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Settings:
Added a range of new customization options to provide players with more control over their gaming experience.

Optimization:
Optimized overall game performance to ensure a smoother experience across a wider range of hardware configurations.
Fine-tuned rendering processes for better efficiency without compromising visual quality.
User Interface (UI) Enhancements:

Updated the in-game menu to accommodate the new visual settings seamlessly.

Resolved Performance Issues:
Addressed performance-related issues reported by the community.
Fixed instances of frame rate drops and stuttering in specific scenarios.

Minor Tweaks:
Made minor adjustments to lighting and color balance for improved visual consistency.
Tweaked default settings for a more balanced out-of-the-box experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945281 Depot 1945281
  • Loading history…
