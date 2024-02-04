Update Log - Version 1.13.2 (February 4, 2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 13363545 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Settings:

Added a range of new customization options to provide players with more control over their gaming experience.

Optimization:

Optimized overall game performance to ensure a smoother experience across a wider range of hardware configurations.

Fine-tuned rendering processes for better efficiency without compromising visual quality.

User Interface (UI) Enhancements:

Updated the in-game menu to accommodate the new visual settings seamlessly.

Resolved Performance Issues:

Addressed performance-related issues reported by the community.

Fixed instances of frame rate drops and stuttering in specific scenarios.

Minor Tweaks:

Made minor adjustments to lighting and color balance for improved visual consistency.

Tweaked default settings for a more balanced out-of-the-box experience.