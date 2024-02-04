 Skip to content

Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 4 February 2024

v1.4.6

Build 13363544

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • preserve expanded/collapsed state of product widgets on gamesave load
  • time now starts paused on gamesave load
  • fix studio prestige/fans always zeroed on gamesave load
  • fix bug that prevented clicking/deleting some of the trees in Build Mode
  • fix clips sometimes being incorrectly displaced when dragging in Video Editor
  • remove incorrect roof from small Gangster filming set

