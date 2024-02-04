- preserve expanded/collapsed state of product widgets on gamesave load
- time now starts paused on gamesave load
- fix studio prestige/fans always zeroed on gamesave load
- fix bug that prevented clicking/deleting some of the trees in Build Mode
- fix clips sometimes being incorrectly displaced when dragging in Video Editor
- remove incorrect roof from small Gangster filming set
