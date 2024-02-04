 Skip to content

Manzaka update for 4 February 2024

New Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13363505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skip Tutorial button not disappear when finish tutorial.
  • Fix some Tutorial misspells (again).
  • Added an option to change camera sensibility.
  • Fix Jump while running, not make you run in air.
  • Boss Salame the Shaman, show a fire aura when walking.
  • Boss Lord of Shadows, no longer have body hit damage.
  • Boss Mossheart, the Ancient Arbor, display a message when trigger "DeadSentence" mechanic.
  • Now we show a progress bar so you know when boss is coming.
  • Now we show a sign when green portal is open.

