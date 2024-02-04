- Skip Tutorial button not disappear when finish tutorial.
- Fix some Tutorial misspells (again).
- Added an option to change camera sensibility.
- Fix Jump while running, not make you run in air.
- Boss Salame the Shaman, show a fire aura when walking.
- Boss Lord of Shadows, no longer have body hit damage.
- Boss Mossheart, the Ancient Arbor, display a message when trigger "DeadSentence" mechanic.
- Now we show a progress bar so you know when boss is coming.
- Now we show a sign when green portal is open.
Manzaka update for 4 February 2024
New Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
