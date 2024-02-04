- Created a tutorial mission for new players to teach basics of the game.
- Now characters will not stuck and stop when you click on a surface or object where navigation is not possible instead they find a closer point in navigation and move there so overall movement of characters now feel smooth.
- Now characters automatically drop dead body in bush if you move them towards bush while they are carrying dead body.
- Now characters automatically drop dead body if you crouch them.
- Stone Distraction time increased from 6sec to 15sec.
- Now distractable and undistractable both type of enemies can be distracted by throwing stones except enemy officers.
- Minor other bug fixes and improvements.
Red Glare update for 4 February 2024
Major Quality of life Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
