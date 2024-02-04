Update, Version 20240204

English

[The Sealed Palace]The Throne Room is now accessible. But, only a small part of it.

[The Legend of an Elf King]The story continues when you get into the Throne Room.

[Butterfly]Once you enter the Throne Room of the Sealed Palace, you can teleport there from any other floor.

简体中文

【封印迷宫】王座之室现在可以进入，目前可以活动的区域很小。

【黑暗精灵王传说】剧情在你进入王座之室时继续。

【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次进入王座之室后，你可以从别的楼层传送到这里。

