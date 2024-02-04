 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 February 2024

Update, Version 20240204

Share · View all patches · Build 13363470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content################
[The Sealed Palace]The Throne Room is now accessible. But, only a small part of it.
[The Legend of an Elf King]The story continues when you get into the Throne Room.
[Butterfly]Once you enter the Throne Room of the Sealed Palace, you can teleport there from any other floor.
简体中文
############Content################
【封印迷宫】王座之室现在可以进入，目前可以活动的区域很小。
【黑暗精灵王传说】剧情在你进入王座之室时继续。
【蝴蝶之翼】在你首次进入王座之室后，你可以从别的楼层传送到这里。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://pastelink.net/f3ei7dio
https://controlc.com/b4db9c7d

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link