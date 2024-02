Share · View all patches · Build 13363403 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Fixed bug of the primary circuit and condenser freight pumps.

Fixed translation of CHEMICAL WASTE.

Fixed CHEMICAL WASTE job time and cost.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

