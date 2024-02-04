 Skip to content

Xenoterrestrial update for 4 February 2024

Xenoterrestrial Update 2.19 (2/4/24)

Build 13363386 · Last edited by Wendy

Larger update today with a number of QOL changes and significant internal progress on chapter 2. Accessible features include:

  • Added a codex entry for the standard level pickups, which was strangely not previously implemented.
  • Updated the textures on the pickups in the sandbox to show more obviously what the different pickups actually do.
  • Updated the sandbox so that the player starts out with large quantities of all resources instead of having to go to the ammo refill pickup immediately.
  • Added pickup messages for the sandbox pickups to better show what they do.
  • Made it so that enemies respawn automatically when you select/reselect a difficulty in sandbox mode.
  • Significant inaccessible internal progress on chapter 2 (this is the majority of the size of this update).

