Xenoterrestrial Update 2.19 (2/4/24)

Larger update today with a number of QOL changes and significant internal progress on chapter 2. Accessible features include:
- Added a codex entry for the standard level pickups, which was strangely not previously implemented.
- Updated the textures on the pickups in the sandbox to show more obviously what the different pickups actually do.
- Updated the sandbox so that the player starts out with large quantities of all resources instead of having to go to the ammo refill pickup immediately.
- Added pickup messages for the sandbox pickups to better show what they do.
- Made it so that enemies respawn automatically when you select/reselect a difficulty in sandbox mode.
- Significant inaccessible internal progress on chapter 2 (this is the majority of the size of this update).
