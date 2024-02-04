Features:
- Level System for Chapter 1 - You will now get rewarded with EXP for finishing Chapter 1.
- Added the ability to select voice activation mode in the audio settings
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where your character could start stuttering when being revived in Story mode.
- Fixed a bug where the Carnivorous would be invisible at longer ranges.
- Fixed a bug where pressing Y would knock you down in Hunted.
Balancing:
- You will now always receive xp after playing hunted, regardless of if you managed to complete the game.
Improvements:
- You will now get EXP for playing rounds of Hunted (You don't need to finish it).
- Radio bar will instantly show up as you hold RMB.
- 'Abigail' monster in Hunted has gotten its speed nerfed while your radio is on.
Known Issues
- We are aware that the terrain may look like it's clipping in some places. Rest assured it's only a "model" so to say, where the spline generation has not been able to properly align to the terrain, it's still not possible to fall through the actual terrain and doesn't cause any game breaking bugs.
- A DirectX11 version is currently in the works for anyone struggle to launch with DirectX12.
Changed files in this update