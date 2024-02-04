2024/2/5 Patch Information

Share · View all patches · Build 13363275 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy

A patch has been released today.

This patch fixes the following problems reported by the community.

When the language setting of the PC is not set to "Japanese," text is not displayed.

If you have encountered this problem, please apply the patch and try again.

If the problem still recurs, there is a possibility that a "save data" has been generated that prevents the text from being displayed. Please try deleting the following files

Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\veryOK\Aoarashi\savedata

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you for your patience.