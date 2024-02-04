2024/2/5 Patch Information

A patch has been released today.
This patch fixes the following problems reported by the community.
When the language setting of the PC is not set to "Japanese," text is not displayed.
If you have encountered this problem, please apply the patch and try again.
If the problem still recurs, there is a possibility that a "save data" has been generated that prevents the text from being displayed. Please try deleting the following files
Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\veryOK\Aoarashi\savedata
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thank you for your patience.
Changed files in this update