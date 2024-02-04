 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 4 February 2024

0.18.0.2 - Cost Display Fixes

Build 13363223

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgrade to ebiten game engine v2.6.5 (bugfixes).
  • Fix some bugs with showing correct costs in the upgrade UI purchase buttons, and better respect rounded purchase setting when showing costs / time to purchase.
  • Change the way MacOS binaries are signed per new MacOS requirements.
  • Other build system tweaks to make shipping easier.

