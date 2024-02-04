- Upgrade to ebiten game engine v2.6.5 (bugfixes).
- Fix some bugs with showing correct costs in the upgrade UI purchase buttons, and better respect rounded purchase setting when showing costs / time to purchase.
- Change the way MacOS binaries are signed per new MacOS requirements.
- Other build system tweaks to make shipping easier.
Idle Armada update for 4 February 2024
0.18.0.2 - Cost Display Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idle Armada Windows x86 Depot 1408062
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Windows x64 Depot 1408063
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x86 Depot 1408064
- Loading history…
Idle Armada Linux x64 Depot 1408065
- Loading history…
Idle Armada MacOS x64 Depot 1408066
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update