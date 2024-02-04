 Skip to content

Niwa - Japanese Garden Simulator update for 4 February 2024

Update Notes for Feb 4 2024

Update Notes for Feb 4 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Completely revamped raking system which allows for much more lifelike sand raking. You can now create zen gardens that live up to your dreams!
Control the rake by setting target points with the [left click]. Use [Alt]+[left click] to create a new line of raked sand.

