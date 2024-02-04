QUICK FIX - 1.3.1

much more combat is added, now the game feels a lot less like walking simulator and more like proper horror shooter

added new enemy type: Fallen, they are electrocuting type of enemy which require firearms to fight and helps balance the game

reduced ammo pickups per item, but more items overall added

fixes to AI pathfinding issues

automatic shotgun added to the game (Benelli M4)

firearms are now easier to find

new introduction screen for the story

improved title screen and colors added to cutscenes

different sound for gunshots indoors and outdoors

improved gore textures

increased healing from 30 to roughly 40% per item

UI fixes, dynamic crosshair added