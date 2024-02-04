 Skip to content

Leaden Sky: Nightmares update for 4 February 2024

QUICK FIX - 1.3.1

QUICK FIX - 1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13363186

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • much more combat is added, now the game feels a lot less like walking simulator and more like proper horror shooter

  • added new enemy type: Fallen, they are electrocuting type of enemy which require firearms to fight and helps balance the game

  • reduced ammo pickups per item, but more items overall added

  • fixes to AI pathfinding issues

  • automatic shotgun added to the game (Benelli M4)

  • firearms are now easier to find

  • new introduction screen for the story

  • improved title screen and colors added to cutscenes

  • different sound for gunshots indoors and outdoors

  • improved gore textures

  • increased healing from 30 to roughly 40% per item

  • UI fixes, dynamic crosshair added

  • flashlight flickering when near electrical anomalies

