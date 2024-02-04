QUICK FIX - 1.3.1

-
much more combat is added, now the game feels a lot less like walking simulator and more like proper horror shooter
added new enemy type: Fallen, they are electrocuting type of enemy which require firearms to fight and helps balance the game
reduced ammo pickups per item, but more items overall added
fixes to AI pathfinding issues
automatic shotgun added to the game (Benelli M4)
firearms are now easier to find
new introduction screen for the story
improved title screen and colors added to cutscenes
different sound for gunshots indoors and outdoors
improved gore textures
increased healing from 30 to roughly 40% per item
UI fixes, dynamic crosshair added
flashlight flickering when near electrical anomalies
