Chaos Chain update for 4 February 2024

2/4/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.36.2

2/4/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.36.2

Build 13363104

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here's a quick patch to fix a crash introduced by yesterday's update!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

BETA Update 1.36.2 Changelog:

**Bug Fixes:**  


* FIXED a crash caused by using nourishment items after yesterday's update (Thanks to Ptolemai0s for reporting this!)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
