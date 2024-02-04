2/4/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.36.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13363104 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 19:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, freelancers...

Here's a quick patch to fix a crash introduced by yesterday's update!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a crash caused by using nourishment items after yesterday's update (Thanks to Ptolemai0s for reporting this!)

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː