2/4/24 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.36.2

Chaos Chain
Salutations, freelancers...
Here's a quick patch to fix a crash introduced by yesterday's update!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.36.2 Changelog:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED a crash caused by using nourishment items after yesterday's update (Thanks to Ptolemai0s for reporting this!)
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update