Lost in Nowhere update for 4 February 2024

Lost in Nohwere - Version 1.1

Build 13363099 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.1 - What's New?

  • Language support for English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish & Russian
  • UI/UX Improvements
  • Enemy Spawn System Improvements
  • Performance Enhancements
  • Various Bug Fixes
  • Enhanced Game Atmosphere

