Fixed an issue that caused the level select after a dungeon to get stuck on a black screen
Fixed an issue where onion head items and other shop items could go to inventories on failed purchases
Fixed an issue where astro packs were considered as buff type consumables
Fixed an issue where the profiles would have some UI elements pushed in the wrong direction
Added safety features to currencies to reduces instances of negative values.
Dungeons of the Obelisk Playtest update for 4 February 2024
Beta Ver. 0.0.2
Fixed an issue that caused the level select after a dungeon to get stuck on a black screen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update