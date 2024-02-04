 Skip to content

Dungeons of the Obelisk Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Beta Ver. 0.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed an issue that caused the level select after a dungeon to get stuck on a black screen
Fixed an issue where onion head items and other shop items could go to inventories on failed purchases
Fixed an issue where astro packs were considered as buff type consumables
Fixed an issue where the profiles would have some UI elements pushed in the wrong direction
Added safety features to currencies to reduces instances of negative values.

