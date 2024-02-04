 Skip to content

Space Miner - Idle Adventures update for 4 February 2024

Update v0.0.76 2024-02-04 (Steam Build 13363040)

Fixes
✅ Fixed potential for cheesing the Offline Resources Per Second gains
✅ Fixed bug with purchase price subtraction for gem type Outposts (you were getting them on the cheap 😂 )
✅ Fix Rich Presence not updating when leaving Quests view

Changes
✅ Provide Visual Feedback when setting a reserve amount for Merchants in the various areas around the game (Research, Click Factory, Quests)
✅ Quests are reset with new Reputation runs. Quest rewards are reset, but can be regained. Reputation gained from quest completion is maintained (net benefit).

Additions
✅ Added 'SKIP Rewards Summary' for quests. Hold the Boost button to skip reward summary so you can continue to quickly complete quests if you have the resources.
✅ 20 More Quests that lead into Parts Crafting.

