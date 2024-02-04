 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 4 February 2024

Version 38 Update 4 - New Art, Networking Fixes, and more

Build 13362952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Changed The Shadow to have Tactician
  • Changed Souls' Eruption cost to 1 (down from 3) and darkness to 3 (up from 2)
  • Changed Redan Entertainer cost to 3 (down from 4)
  • Changed Shadow Assassin's Level 1 ability to target any character
  • Changed Shadow Bird's cost to 3 (down from 4)
  • Changed Tainted Beast's cost to 3 (down from 4)
  • Changed Treasure Dragon's cost to 5 (down from 6)

Other Changes

  • Fixed networking issues on Explorer and Custom Game Modes
  • Added new art for Shadows' Call, Souls' Eruption, Overseer Golem, Staff of the Wilds, Watch Tower
  • Added Circle Foil and Circle Skull Foil card styles for some darkness cards
  • Fixed Battles to calculate damage properly when the attacker/defender changes attack
  • Changed CPU decks to use the Mysterious Challenger name and avatar instead of the deck's last used name
  • Fixed Collection screen's essence filters to use a proper white circle
  • Added missing associated cards to Master Golem, Search for Treasure, and Shadows' Call
  • Added missing fullart style to crab tokens
  • Moved In-Game FPS counter to the In-Game Settings window
  • Reworded team language on card rules to refer to friendly characters instead, as the team language felt clunky

