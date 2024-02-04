Version 38 Update 4 - New Art, Networking Fixes, and more

Balance Changes
- Changed The Shadow to have Tactician
- Changed Souls' Eruption cost to 1 (down from 3) and darkness to 3 (up from 2)
- Changed Redan Entertainer cost to 3 (down from 4)
- Changed Shadow Assassin's Level 1 ability to target any character
- Changed Shadow Bird's cost to 3 (down from 4)
- Changed Tainted Beast's cost to 3 (down from 4)
- Changed Treasure Dragon's cost to 5 (down from 6)
Other Changes
- Fixed networking issues on Explorer and Custom Game Modes
- Added new art for Shadows' Call, Souls' Eruption, Overseer Golem, Staff of the Wilds, Watch Tower
- Added Circle Foil and Circle Skull Foil card styles for some darkness cards
- Fixed Battles to calculate damage properly when the attacker/defender changes attack
- Changed CPU decks to use the Mysterious Challenger name and avatar instead of the deck's last used name
- Fixed Collection screen's essence filters to use a proper white circle
- Added missing associated cards to Master Golem, Search for Treasure, and Shadows' Call
- Added missing fullart style to crab tokens
- Moved In-Game FPS counter to the In-Game Settings window
- Reworded team language on card rules to refer to friendly characters instead, as the team language felt clunky
Changed files in this update