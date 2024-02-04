 Skip to content

WarSphere update for 4 February 2024

Patch 9.2247

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Starting a mission from transport mode while having unused upgrade items is now prevented, so no poor soul ever has to fight level 2 enemies with level 1 upgrades, again.
  • On item mouse over in inventory window, possible equipped slots are now highlighted + implemented game setting to turn it off
  • Moved increased inventory font size setting to HUD category

Changed files in this update

