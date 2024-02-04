Patch notes: V 0.2.14.125

Share · View all patches · Build 13362930 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy

The following improvements and fixes were implemented:

Added a reservoir to accumulate water outside the plant.

Added a freight pump to the external reservoir.

Added a freight pump to the internal reservoir inside the containment building.

Added new pump controls to the coolant console in the control room.

Added an option to activate or deactivate the generator turbine compensator.

Optimized the latency of the needle meters so that they update faster.

Fixed bug in internal energy consumption when the Pressurizer thermostat is activated.

Fixed bug in the compensator of the generating turbines.

Game manual

Added an entry for the Pressurizer heaters thermostat.

Added an entry for the compensator of the generating turbines.

Added an entry for the controls of the pumps that supply the primary circuit.

Chemical treatments module (experimental)

Added the maintenance task: treatment and disposal of chemical waste.

Fixed bug in the circulation of the ion absorption column cleaning pump.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

The experimental chemistry module is not compatible with previous saved progress.

