Farmer Toon update for 4 February 2024

Update 74 : Comfort improvements and preparation for in-game purchases

Update 74 :

What's new :

  • The star purchase button is available in-game and will be activated as soon as services are available.
  • New players get two extra quests when they reach level 3.

Improvements :

  • Removal of character shirt color change (color had almost no influence on appearance)
  • The quest reward chest now vibrates when the player is more than 10 quests away, making it more visible.
  • The bubbles of the pnjs who come to the farm at the start of the game have been graphically redesigned.
  • Improved display of "remaining seeds" text for greater visibility
  • Removed the keyboard shortcut to put away a building, to prevent new players from unintentionally putting away buildings.
  • Improved visibility of "Min" and "Max" buttons in crafting menus to make buttons more visible to new players.
  • When entering the "plow" menu, if the "plant" menu is open, it closes to avoid overlapping.
  • When the player whistles at the dog, the dog action menu is automatically displayed.

Corrections :

  • The confirm button for ploughing the land is now fully clickable (there were problems with mouse detection on the button).
  • Fixed text in hint popups for new players
  • Improved clickability of planting button (didn't click properly)
  • Fixed notifications for new quests and level-ups
  • Correction of some quest descriptions

