Update 74 : Comfort improvements and preparation for in-game purchases

Update 74 :
What's new :
- The star purchase button is available in-game and will be activated as soon as services are available.
- New players get two extra quests when they reach level 3.
Improvements :
- Removal of character shirt color change (color had almost no influence on appearance)
- The quest reward chest now vibrates when the player is more than 10 quests away, making it more visible.
- The bubbles of the pnjs who come to the farm at the start of the game have been graphically redesigned.
- Improved display of "remaining seeds" text for greater visibility
- Removed the keyboard shortcut to put away a building, to prevent new players from unintentionally putting away buildings.
- Improved visibility of "Min" and "Max" buttons in crafting menus to make buttons more visible to new players.
- When entering the "plow" menu, if the "plant" menu is open, it closes to avoid overlapping.
- When the player whistles at the dog, the dog action menu is automatically displayed.
Corrections :
- The confirm button for ploughing the land is now fully clickable (there were problems with mouse detection on the button).
- Fixed text in hint popups for new players
- Improved clickability of planting button (didn't click properly)
- Fixed notifications for new quests and level-ups
- Correction of some quest descriptions
Changed files in this update