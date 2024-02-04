Update 2024.02.04

[center]Patch Notes[/center]

Code Revamp: Significant changes to certain code bases have been implemented.

Despite the development of an overlay to facilitate the migration of your inventories and data, I cannot guarantee the absence of potential data loss.

As a result, numerous bugs may arise.

Customizable Auto-Attack: Weapon auto-attacks are now developed to be customizable in the future.

Currently, only the great sword's auto-attack B has two versions. The menu is accessible via the weapon page, the 3rd tab next to the spells.

Secure Locking: To prevent dismantling/sacrificing specific equipment, it is now possible to lock your items through the inventory.

Uncap System: Possibility to uncap equipment by sacrificing duplicate items.

Depending on the rarity of the equipment, uncapping unlocks additional enchantment slots, providing a bonus to the enchantment.

Weapon Appearance: Added a weapon appearance system; players can assign a specific appearance to their weapon in the Avatar section using the "Ribbon" icon on the "Weapon" slot.

However, to unlock a weapon's appearance, it must be sacrificed and fully uncapped at the "Stylist."

Reworked Inventory: The core of the inventory system has been significantly revised, with indicators now showing whether an item is "locked" or "equipped."

HUB Prototype: Added NPC and redeveloped quests. Basic structures have been implemented in the HUB to test ideas.

Demonic Phantom: Some movements and visual effects have been revised. Players should now have more time to anticipate attacks.

Redeveloped Hitbox System: A substantial portion has been moved to a C++ layer for better manipulation in the future.

For now, "Ring" shaped hitboxes need to be readjusted to the new version (PS: Demonic Phantom jumps).

Auto-attacks no longer consume "Stamina".

Exploration with Friendly Fire: Added the ability to target allies if "Friendly Fire" is enabled.