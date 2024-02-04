 Skip to content

J-Jump Arena update for 4 February 2024

Widescreen Resoluion Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13362874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Widescreen resolutions are now fixed!

You hear me right! I can only apologize for not taking care of it sooner, but from now on, the UI won't be bugging out on widescreen resolutions! Woohoo! Enjoy the game!

