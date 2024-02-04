Patch Notes February 4, 2024

Features
- The save location of the game file has now changed to incorporate your Steam ID. This should prevent different Steam accounts on the same device from overwriting each other's saves. The game will automatically look for a save in the old location if it doesn't find one in the new location, so you should be able to load the game without issue.
- You can now name your character and change their portrait! And there are extra portraits available for beta testers! You can change your name or portrait in the Settings accessible from the Menu.
Balance
- The "Ember" ability unintentionally dealt more damage than its counterparts from different classes and has been nerfed.
- The "Energy Drain" ability has had its mana cost reduced.
- The "Armor Piercer" ability has had its effect changed to double the next instance of damage against the monster it is used on.
- The "Gigantic Germ" card has had its Golden Ichor multiplication nerfed.
- The class XP bonuses on a few monsters has been switched around so that they are not immune to the damage of a class that gains bonus XP from them.
- Class perks now always apply once they have been unlocked, though they will suffer penalties when underleved, similar to other abilities.
QoL
- You can now right click a card in Eternal Recurrence to give a close-up view, in addition to being able to click the eye icon.
- Tooltip text will now warn you when an ability has its mana cost or effectiveness penalized from being underleveled.
- Viewing a card's evolution will also show keywords from the evolution.
- Added a "Water All" and "Harvest All" button.
- You can now see already purchased premium items.
- When a new map location is unlocked, you will now see a notification on the map button. This feature can be turned on or off in the Settings.
