Psychopomp update for 4 February 2024

Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 4th, 2024

Build 13362821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's a small patch to bring a handful of QoL changes to Psychopomp.

Changes:

  • The player can now hold Ctrl to look around freely, allowing to see different angles of areas
  • Interaction Modes can now be selected with number keys
  • Ending Cutscene Text no longer goes by too fast
  • Health Syringes now heal for 3 points of HP rather than 2
  • Small lights have been added to the floor in some areas of the Factory
  • Fixed area where player could softlock themselves in the Factory

Thanks for playing Psychopomp! I hope you will enjoy this update, and stick around for more in the future!

Thanks!
-Karbonic

