Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 4th, 2024

Here's a small patch to bring a handful of QoL changes to Psychopomp.
Changes:
- The player can now hold Ctrl to look around freely, allowing to see different angles of areas
- Interaction Modes can now be selected with number keys
- Ending Cutscene Text no longer goes by too fast
- Health Syringes now heal for 3 points of HP rather than 2
- Small lights have been added to the floor in some areas of the Factory
- Fixed area where player could softlock themselves in the Factory
Thanks for playing Psychopomp! I hope you will enjoy this update, and stick around for more in the future!
Thanks!
-Karbonic
Changed files in this update