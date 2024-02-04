Psychopomp Patch Notes for February 4th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13362821 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 17:59:42 UTC by Wendy

Here's a small patch to bring a handful of QoL changes to Psychopomp.

Changes:

The player can now hold Ctrl to look around freely, allowing to see different angles of areas

Interaction Modes can now be selected with number keys

Ending Cutscene Text no longer goes by too fast

Health Syringes now heal for 3 points of HP rather than 2

Small lights have been added to the floor in some areas of the Factory

Fixed area where player could softlock themselves in the Factory

Thanks for playing Psychopomp! I hope you will enjoy this update, and stick around for more in the future!

Thanks!

-Karbonic