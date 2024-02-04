Version 1.17 - New Achievements, Bug fixes and Balance.

-Ragnarok now scales with Pyromancer Aura.

-Capped Pyromancer Aura Stacks per Pyromancer Card to 7.

-Neither you nor your enemies can burn/poison a foe with Immune Aura now.

-Pray+ now counts for the Pray five times achievement.

-Added Scales with Text to Luck of The Novice + Limited Stacks per card to 35.

-Added the following achievements: