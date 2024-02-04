 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Abyss Within update for 4 February 2024

Version 1.17 - New Achievements, Bug fixes and Balance.

Share · View all patches · Build 13362788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.17 - New Achievements, Bug fixes and Balance.

-Ragnarok now scales with Pyromancer Aura.
-Capped Pyromancer Aura Stacks per Pyromancer Card to 7.
-Neither you nor your enemies can burn/poison a foe with Immune Aura now.
-Pray+ now counts for the Pray five times achievement.
-Added Scales with Text to Luck of The Novice + Limited Stacks per card to 35.
-Added the following achievements:

  • Magnus' Warning --> Get cursed by the Black Wind.
  • Curse of the Sixth Layer --> Draw 0 cards when starting your turn because of the Curse of the Abyss.
  • Bleed it out --> Kill yourself with a Blood Strike.
  • A tale of Sorcery --> Beat The Abyss with the Mage, Ritualist, Sorcerer or Spellsword Class.
  • Hero's End --> Beat The Abyss with the Warrior, Hero, Paladin or Wanderer Class.
  • The finest loot --> Beat The Abyss with the Rogue, Infiltrator or Rune Rogue Class.
  • Bloodfeast --> Beat The Abyss with the Blood Mage or Assassin Class.
  • Treasure Hunter --> Beat The Abyss with the Scavenger or Bard Class.
  • Enlightened --> Beat The Abyss with the Cleric, Monk, Priest or Prophet Class.
  • The magical academy --> Beat the End with the Mage, Ritualist, Sorcerer or Spellsword Class.
  • A Warrior's Dream --> Beat The End with the Warrior, Hero, Paladin or Wanderer Class.
  • Bandit's Gambit --> Beat The End with the Rogue, Infiltrator or Rune Rogue Class.
  • Blessing of Blood --> Beat The End with the Blood Mage or Assassin Class.
  • Treasure Sage --> Beat The End with the Scavenger or Bard Class.
  • Devotion --> Beat The End with the Cleric, Monk, Priest or Prophet Class.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2428021 Depot 2428021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link