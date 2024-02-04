Version 1.17 - New Achievements, Bug fixes and Balance.
-Ragnarok now scales with Pyromancer Aura.
-Capped Pyromancer Aura Stacks per Pyromancer Card to 7.
-Neither you nor your enemies can burn/poison a foe with Immune Aura now.
-Pray+ now counts for the Pray five times achievement.
-Added Scales with Text to Luck of The Novice + Limited Stacks per card to 35.
-Added the following achievements:
- Magnus' Warning --> Get cursed by the Black Wind.
- Curse of the Sixth Layer --> Draw 0 cards when starting your turn because of the Curse of the Abyss.
- Bleed it out --> Kill yourself with a Blood Strike.
- A tale of Sorcery --> Beat The Abyss with the Mage, Ritualist, Sorcerer or Spellsword Class.
- Hero's End --> Beat The Abyss with the Warrior, Hero, Paladin or Wanderer Class.
- The finest loot --> Beat The Abyss with the Rogue, Infiltrator or Rune Rogue Class.
- Bloodfeast --> Beat The Abyss with the Blood Mage or Assassin Class.
- Treasure Hunter --> Beat The Abyss with the Scavenger or Bard Class.
- Enlightened --> Beat The Abyss with the Cleric, Monk, Priest or Prophet Class.
- The magical academy --> Beat the End with the Mage, Ritualist, Sorcerer or Spellsword Class.
- A Warrior's Dream --> Beat The End with the Warrior, Hero, Paladin or Wanderer Class.
- Bandit's Gambit --> Beat The End with the Rogue, Infiltrator or Rune Rogue Class.
- Blessing of Blood --> Beat The End with the Blood Mage or Assassin Class.
- Treasure Sage --> Beat The End with the Scavenger or Bard Class.
- Devotion --> Beat The End with the Cleric, Monk, Priest or Prophet Class.
Changed files in this update