Powered Rotators & The Enjenirmobile! 🤯

Hey everyone!

We’ve got a really cool update for you today, one that we're really excited about! This includes brand new content like Powered Rotators and The Enjenirmobile*.

Check out the ⁠patchnotes below for more info! If you missed any of our previous updates, we've now added autosaving, a copy properties tool, explosives, the potato spawner, unlocked all the levels as standard, and much much more! So... lots of changes happening... and many more to come!

Once again, thanks to everyone who has supported us over the last few months - it means the world to myself and Neil seeing everyone play and enjoy our game! 😁 If you do like the game, please consider leaving us a positive review here on Steam, as it makes a massive difference to small indie games like ours! Each and every review is massively appreciated by us 🙂

Thanks again! ❤️

Cillín & Neil

Full Patch Notes:

New Features:

Powered Rotators - Powered Rotators will open the door to all sorts of cool mechanically operated contraptions! You can adjust the speed of the rotator using Alt+ Scroll Wheel.

Enjenirmobile - The Enjenirmobile is a new prototype vehicle that the Enjenir can instantly jump into (by pressing the C key) to zip about the levels more easily in third person mode! It uses a conventional control scheme (WASD) so navigating is a lot easier 🙂

General Updates:

Added the ability in the settings to disable particle effects for explosives

New signage in the tutorial for the Enjenirmobile* and for climbing explanation

Bug Fixes: