Input Remap and Steam Achievements Update

What's New:
- We got achievements! (well, only one achievement for now but many more is planned for near future)
- Controls are now rebind-able (it was way harder to implement than I was hoping it would be)
- Vertical aim can be inverted for all the inverted-aim people out there. (Thanks to Captain Facepalm for suggesting this)
- Death screen is now a bit more informative, you can now see what type of enemy killed you
- Fixed a crucial bug that would cause the final boss to just one shot the player out of nowhere
Known issues:
- Your controls may not be saved after quitting the game, I'll post a fix soon (hopefully)
- Newly added menu items are not translated yet, they will appear in English regardless of your language settings. (I don't know how you are supposed to read this if you don't speak English but there isn't much I can do about it ._.)
Changed files in this update