Обучающее обновление

Welcome again, lovers of nightmares and animatronics! This time, a lot of things have been finalized and added, but first things first:

— We thought to add a tutorial for new players who are unfamiliar with the controls of the game ~~considering that it has not been explained anywhere except the steam manual ~~. It will appear every new game, but you can disable it in the "Options" -> "Main". Now this game can be played.

— Graphics settings have been changed:

added a general quality string to change all settings at the same time, as in usual games;

added the ability to change the screen mode and screen resolution.

— We added the ability to reassign keys to your convenience.

— We also have changed the "help" tab of the main menu – now it really helps. The page explaining the controls has been added and the design of other tabs has been changed.

There were also a couple of minor but noticeable updates:

The sounds from FNAF were changed to others;

The doors logic was changed; there was a bug when their strength was spent faster with the door open than closed it shouldn't be like that.

That seems to be all. Hopefully, the game will now become more accessible to new players. Good luck in surviving and passing the nights)