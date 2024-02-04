Phase 3(Done&Release)

Share · View all patches · Build 13362707 · Last edited 4 February 2024 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

The final Phase of this update is done and Released.

This Phase adds the following:

-more details to the road

-improved light

-added torches in the maze

-more details in the forest

-preparing the map for the next updates

There are still more updates I need to do for Into The Unknown.

All the updates that are about to come will prepare the game for it's biggest Major Update.

There is still a long way till then.

IMPORTANT:

The game will have a 30% discount tomorrow or Tuesday.

VERY IMPORTANT:

After the discount is done the game price will increase, not by much but it will!