 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into The Unknown update for 4 February 2024

Phase 3(Done&Release)

Share · View all patches · Build 13362707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The final Phase of this update is done and Released.

This Phase adds the following:
-more details to the road
-improved light
-added torches in the maze
-more details in the forest
-preparing the map for the next updates

There are still more updates I need to do for Into The Unknown.

All the updates that are about to come will prepare the game for it's biggest Major Update.

There is still a long way till then.

IMPORTANT:

The game will have a 30% discount tomorrow or Tuesday.

VERY IMPORTANT:

After the discount is done the game price will increase, not by much but it will!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2719991 Depot 2719991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link