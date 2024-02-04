Phase 3(Done&Release)

The final Phase of this update is done and Released.
This Phase adds the following:
-more details to the road
-improved light
-added torches in the maze
-more details in the forest
-preparing the map for the next updates
There are still more updates I need to do for Into The Unknown.
All the updates that are about to come will prepare the game for it's biggest Major Update.
There is still a long way till then.
IMPORTANT:
The game will have a 30% discount tomorrow or Tuesday.
VERY IMPORTANT:
After the discount is done the game price will increase, not by much but it will!
Changed files in this update