Battle Map Studio update for 4 February 2024

Fix to Missing Paint Elements in Column Mode

Build 13362690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,
A player kindly brought it to my attention that all of the paint elements were missing when painting in Column mode. Sorry about that! It should be fixed now.

-Bradley

Changed files in this update

Battle Map Studio Win64 Depot 1189191
Battle Map Studio macOS Depot 1189192
