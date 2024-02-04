 Skip to content

Destroy The Monoliths update for 4 February 2024

Patch v1.1b

Patch v1.1b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Fixed relic count in journal completion statistics
  • Fixed monolith stump spawning in the void when a titan minion dies in the void (it will now spawn at the base altitude so that the player can access it)

