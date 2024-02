Resolved some issues about the sound not saving the exact volume everytime you restarted the game.

Resolved the animation of the names of the shops.

Resolved the bug of the max hp indicator in the endless dungeon being too high.

Multiclic nows scales with the transcendant upgrade (it deals more damage).

Scaling in the endless dungeon is now more balanced (mobs gains a multiplier of HP every 10 floors)

Visual update soon !