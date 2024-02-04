 Skip to content

PROJECT 13 update for 4 February 2024

Hotfix patch

Build 13362580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed 13th walk Fallback back to 0 not 1
Spawning Zombie wont appear "too late"
Added Helmet Post Process Switch for enable or disable the Overlay
Some small Fixes and version updates

