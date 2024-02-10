Greetings Survivors!

We wanted and promised to get this update to you, which adds some frequently requested features, and squashes some bugs that you all have reported! We're already hard at work on Alpha 3, and some new and exciting things, which we'll share more info about in the coming weeks - keep an eye out for more news!

Added:

Map (toggle using M)

Minimap (hide/unhide using F8)

New POIs (primitive bandit camp & graveyard)

Map lore... visibility of upcoming part of map... more to be announced later!

New thirst UI icon

Changes:

Toolbar moved from left side to bottom of screen

Make debug light (will be replaced with proper lights like helmets, etc later on) have a larger radius

Interact key is now by default E (this can of course be remapped)

Balanced and tweaked food & water stats, will now drain in a more balanced way

Raised the skylimit (you can now build even higher)

NPCs used to be easily defeated simply by backing up, they can now move slightly faster than players to avoid this. (We need your feedback on this!)

Bugfixes: