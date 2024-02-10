Greetings Survivors!
We wanted and promised to get this update to you, which adds some frequently requested features, and squashes some bugs that you all have reported! We're already hard at work on Alpha 3, and some new and exciting things, which we'll share more info about in the coming weeks - keep an eye out for more news!
Added:
- Map (toggle using M)
- Minimap (hide/unhide using F8)
- New POIs (primitive bandit camp & graveyard)
- Map lore... visibility of upcoming part of map... more to be announced later!
- New thirst UI icon
Changes:
- Toolbar moved from left side to bottom of screen
- Make debug light (will be replaced with proper lights like helmets, etc later on) have a larger radius
- Interact key is now by default E (this can of course be remapped)
- Balanced and tweaked food & water stats, will now drain in a more balanced way
- Raised the skylimit (you can now build even higher)
- NPCs used to be easily defeated simply by backing up, they can now move slightly faster than players to avoid this. (We need your feedback on this!)
Bugfixes:
- Pickaxes (Wood, Stone, Iron) are no longer able to be repaired without Workbench & resources
- Removed persistent crosshair/dot from screen, crosshair/dot will now properly toggle with HUD
- Wood tools used to do more damage than Stone tools, this is now fixed
- Animals were getting stuck after 5-10 seconds when running away. (This is a work in progress and is still being worked on, so your feedback is needed!)
- Dedicated Servers were crashing due to autosaves, this is now fixed
- Chat and social related keys were not able to be remapped, this is now fixed
- Campfires were crashing the game, this is now fixed
- NPCs with Swords were flopping around non-stop after being killed, bouncing all over the map. This has been fixed
Changed files in this update