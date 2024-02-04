 Skip to content

Jaki's Wacky Adventure update for 4 February 2024

New Steam Achievements Added

Build 13362519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You were getting the Steam achievements so quickly, we decided to add a few more.
Hope this provides a new challenge!
Thanks for playing!

