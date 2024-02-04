 Skip to content

虚构未来 update for 4 February 2024

2.5- 【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed several block penetration issues.
  2. Fixed the effects of some equipment.
  3. Fixed several typos.
  4. Fixed an issue with missing documents in the English version about Anna's mission

