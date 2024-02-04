- Fixed several block penetration issues.
- Fixed the effects of some equipment.
- Fixed several typos.
- Fixed an issue with missing documents in the English version about Anna's mission
虚构未来 update for 4 February 2024
2.5- 【 Small Patch Collection Update 】
