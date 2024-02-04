 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Angola '86 update for 4 February 2024

V 0.93r Parachutes and Reticules

Share · View all patches · Build 13362484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Parachute Action [ Paras and SF can now jump into any unoccupied hex in Southern Angola, except for hexes with structures (Village/Base/Clinic etc. ]
  • Updated Reticule on/off when loading/unloading troops

Changed files in this update

Depot 2233151 Depot 2233151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link