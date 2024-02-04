- Updated Parachute Action [ Paras and SF can now jump into any unoccupied hex in Southern Angola, except for hexes with structures (Village/Base/Clinic etc. ]
- Updated Reticule on/off when loading/unloading troops
Angola '86 update for 4 February 2024
V 0.93r Parachutes and Reticules
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2233151 Depot 2233151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update