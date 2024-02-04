 Skip to content

Terranny update for 4 February 2024

0.2.19

Build 13362441

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reversed sandbox demo order
  • Changed Compare icon
  • PvE and PvP leaderboards now update to the current selected level/mode
  • Tutorial steps will now display the variable name and dispatch code you chose to use, and will force you to use it

