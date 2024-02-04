- Reversed sandbox demo order
- Changed Compare icon
- PvE and PvP leaderboards now update to the current selected level/mode
- Tutorial steps will now display the variable name and dispatch code you chose to use, and will force you to use it
Terranny update for 4 February 2024
0.2.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
