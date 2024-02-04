V1.5.5.5 Hotfix 2

Changelog:
- Fixed Full Course Yellows input incorrectly disabling on value change
- Minor tire tread adjustments for Kart 125cc, GT Open, Stock Car V8 2020-2022 & 2023, F-Inter, F-Junior, F-USA speedway compounds
- Revised FFB for Vintage Touring Cars (both tiers)
- Slightly upscaled AI Aggression ranges for all classes except high-end formulas
- Increased AI corridor fraction for IMS
- F-Vintage (both gens): Reduced impact of fuel load on AI performance
- AI rolling resistance calibration for GT3 (both gens), GTE
- AI calibration pass for F-Junior & F-USA 2023 Speedway variant
- Adjusted corridor edges near Boeups to minimise risk of AI incidents while battling for position
- VIR: Added custom grip range (same standard as Grade 1 tracks)
- McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Corrected contrast on display texture
Changed files in this update