Automobilista 2 update for 4 February 2024

V1.5.5.5 Hotfix 2

V1.5.5.5 Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed Full Course Yellows input incorrectly disabling on value change
  • Minor tire tread adjustments for Kart 125cc, GT Open, Stock Car V8 2020-2022 & 2023, F-Inter, F-Junior, F-USA speedway compounds
  • Revised FFB for Vintage Touring Cars (both tiers)
  • Slightly upscaled AI Aggression ranges for all classes except high-end formulas
  • Increased AI corridor fraction for IMS
  • F-Vintage (both gens): Reduced impact of fuel load on AI performance
  • AI rolling resistance calibration for GT3 (both gens), GTE
  • AI calibration pass for F-Junior & F-USA 2023 Speedway variant
  • Adjusted corridor edges near Boeups to minimise risk of AI incidents while battling for position
  • VIR: Added custom grip range (same standard as Grade 1 tracks)
  • McLaren 720S GT3 EVO: Corrected contrast on display texture

