Just Some Small Bug Fixes (0.7.1_331)

It's still the weekend for me, but there was a pretty bad bug that I felt was really important to fix. I've also bundled some other smaller fixes and changes.

Thanks everyone for playing and reporting things! Please let me know anything about your experience through the in game reporting form, or by emailing me at garbanzoquest@gmail.com!

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where, during the final boss, the camera would glitch during a certain point and softlock the game. I wasn't able to reproduce this myself, but there was some really jank code that I refactored which will hopefully fix this.

When talking to the Magical Book you could press up again while they were already talking and start another dialogue.

CHANGES