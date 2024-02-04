Patch 1.8.0.1 Notes

Patch 1.8.0.1 is now live!
After yesterday's patch, we have identified some small problems and are fixing them with this patch.
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!
Bugfixes
- Fixed create game button doesn't have text on mobile
- Fixed reconnecting to finished match when resuming app on mobile
- Fixed crash when unlocking achievement in main menu
- Fixed lobbies with more than 6 custom word packages can't be created
- Fixed lobby creation error message doesn't show error code
- Fixed text overflows for various dialogs
- Fixed rare crash when using fill
- Fixed rare crash when changing UI color
- Fixed rare crash when returning to main menu from custom match
Changed files in this update