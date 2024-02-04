 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword x Hime update for 4 February 2024

Sword x Hime 1.12.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13362326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Addition] Added functionality to directly move the camera viewpoint to the heroine's head, chest, body, and pelvic area.
[Addition] Added feature to display the current status button in red during H scenes.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where clothes disappear when the clothing panel is opened for the first time.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to close the panel does not reset the button state of the main menu.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where selecting General H in the gallery causes all monsters to disappear and never reappear.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where the camera does not automatically adjust the viewpoint after changing characters and H actions.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to call out the sub-menu panel and pressing it again to close it results in all UI being closed.
[Modification] Removed camera zoom restrictions.
[Modification] Changed camera movement viewpoint method to using the middle mouse button for up, down, left, and right movement, and the mouse wheel for forward and backward movement.

Changed files in this update

Sword x Hime Content Depot 1384631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1384632 Depot 1384632
  • Loading history…
Depot 1384633 Depot 1384633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link