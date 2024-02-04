[Addition] Added functionality to directly move the camera viewpoint to the heroine's head, chest, body, and pelvic area.
[Addition] Added feature to display the current status button in red during H scenes.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where clothes disappear when the clothing panel is opened for the first time.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to close the panel does not reset the button state of the main menu.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where selecting General H in the gallery causes all monsters to disappear and never reappear.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where the camera does not automatically adjust the viewpoint after changing characters and H actions.
[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to call out the sub-menu panel and pressing it again to close it results in all UI being closed.
[Modification] Removed camera zoom restrictions.
[Modification] Changed camera movement viewpoint method to using the middle mouse button for up, down, left, and right movement, and the mouse wheel for forward and backward movement.
Sword x Hime update for 4 February 2024
Sword x Hime 1.12.4
