Sword x Hime 1.12.4

[Addition] Added functionality to directly move the camera viewpoint to the heroine's head, chest, body, and pelvic area.

[Addition] Added feature to display the current status button in red during H scenes.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where clothes disappear when the clothing panel is opened for the first time.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to close the panel does not reset the button state of the main menu.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where selecting General H in the gallery causes all monsters to disappear and never reappear.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where the camera does not automatically adjust the viewpoint after changing characters and H actions.

[Fix] Fixed the issue where pressing Tab to call out the sub-menu panel and pressing it again to close it results in all UI being closed.

[Modification] Removed camera zoom restrictions.

[Modification] Changed camera movement viewpoint method to using the middle mouse button for up, down, left, and right movement, and the mouse wheel for forward and backward movement.