Huge Bazaar Patch + Name Change!

Hey all, Brett here! Exciting news - I've recently released a HUGE patch that adds "Bazaars", which let you customize your cards by attaching artifacts to them, and which give you access to forbidden "Black Market" cards. The patch also massively improves the New Player Experience. If you haven't played in a while or were thinking of trying out the game, now is the perfect time to get started!

So we'll get to this MEGA PATCH, but first let's talk about the game's NAME CHANGE.

Name Changed to Just "Call of Zadeus"

I've changed the name of the game from "Mage Tower 2: Call of Zadeus" to just "Call of Zadeus". (Pronounced [Zuh-day-us].) I've had an issue with the name "Mage Tower" for a while as I find it too generic, and to be frank it sounds like the name of mobile game. Also, too many popular games have similar titles (Mage Knight, Mage Wars, etc.)

Also, "Mage Tower 2: Call of Zadeus" is a mouthful. And it being a sequel to an old 2013 game (with bad graphics) that was originally intended to be a demo for the physical game isn't doing the game any favors. Also, the lengthy sequel title adds confusion and extra homework for new players trying to figure out if they need to play the first game (they don't.) "Call of Zadeus" is more evocative, and sets the stage for a grand adventure where you ultimately encounter a cosmic horror - I think that sounds cooler than the generic "Mage Tower"!

The Mega Patch is Here!

This patch adds the crucial "Bazaar" locations which let you draft cards, buy rare "Black Market" cards, and (most importantly) modify your cards with artifacts. Bazaars allow a ton of deck customization! Let's get into the patch.

New Cards - There are 12 new cards added to the card pool! Many of these cards provide unique deckbuilding synergies, or challenge your decision-making skills by affecting the current game state in a unique way.

Bazaars are here!

Now you can find Bazaars scattered across the map!:

One of the best things about Bazaars is that you can purchase artifacts that attach to your cards and modify them. For example, take a look at Ferocity Serum:

It makes it so a Defender card can attack any number of times each turn. You can find varied uses for an artifact like this (or maybe you'll just attach it to a huge Defender so it can attack many times in a row.) There are 33 new artifacts that can attach to cards.

Bazaars also offer new unique and precarious "Black Market" cards, like Misery Dummy:

Black Market cards have outsized effects and are usually very odd, so you'll need to be creative when using them. Some even have interesting drawbacks that you'll have to work around. Of course, you can also purchase normal cards at Bazaars.

Improved New Player Experience

I've simplified the game IMMENSELY for new players. I've added two new easier difficulty levels, which makes the game a lot easier for a brand new player to get into. I've also simplified the basic monsters. For example, instead of having to keep track of 7 different Basic monster types with varied abilities in every battle, you'll only have to deal with 3, two of which have no abilities (like this Fel Wyrm here):

This lets each enemies' unique monsters shine, instead of the board also being cluttered with 7 types of basic monsters. It also makes the game state easier to track.

The image above also shows how the cards in hand are spread out more, and in-game they move around less and are easier to click on and play. You may also note that "angry" monsters no longer have their card images flipped vertically (instead they now have a red glow + "angry" symbol.) This makes angry monsters easier to identify by name and artwork, since the card image is no longer flipped. (Angry monsters being flipped vertically was a relic from the physical game.)

I've also given the player a card draft after every battle via the Traveling Merchant:

Players love this, as it enhances the gameplay loop simply by giving out more cards and ensuring that your deckbuilding is always progressing.

I'll note here that I also made enemies spawn less frequently. Players were complaining about being overwhelmed with enemies constantly and not being able to explore - that shouldn't be a problem now.

The "trading posts" system (something unlocked later on) has also been revamped. You will now pick a trade, which lets you draft cards of a certain type. You can also see all the buildings that you've built on the new screen for Trading Posts:

Here I've only covered the big things, you can find the full patch notes here: https://discord.com/channels/895516127076155412/930633654160486501/1196562419087056906

What's next?...

Mini-Roadmap:

• I am planning on adding difficulty modifiers for players who have already beaten the game on the highest difficulty levels. (Custom modifiers similar to a game like Hades.)

• I am theorizing about what big features I may add next. These might be things like a second card pool, or perhaps a new mode with a different combat system, or something completely different.

Now that Bazaars are out, I will start reaching out to streamers, Steam curators, and Let's Players to see if anyone is interested in covering the game. If you're interested, please email me at supermegagamessite@gmail.com!

Talk to you when I send out the backer surveys!

-Brett

[supermegagames.net](supermegagames.net)