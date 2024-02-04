New Inhabitants are arriving to Torridge Island. These green villagers are naturally found in sandy areas of the island and are proficient in mining for resources. Mix and match these villagers into the other two tribes to build mines.
Mines are a new building type that like farms can't be moved by the giant and takes 1 green villager to build. Once a villager enters the mine they will take 60 seconds before emerging with a gift. This can contain either a stone, a star or a tear.
When using boats, green villagers will try and sail far away from the island to recruit new inhabitants from far off lands, so make sure they don't crash into any land mass along the way!
This Update adds:
- Green villagers
- Green village type
- Mines
- New Houses
Alongside some tweaks and bug fixes:
- Foundations of buildings aren't visible when being carried by the giant.
- Villagers that have been moved to a new biome can no-longer start builds until the next day (they can still help in already started projects).
- Fixed boats placed at the world limits being trapped outside of the island bounds.
- Fixed issue where killing a villager without a set town would result in a kill loop.
- Villagers will no longer spawn in water when a new day starts.
- Fixed issue where new villagers could be stuck in a thinking animation while walking.
- Fixed eating fish animation being cut off.
Changed files in this update