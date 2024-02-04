New Inhabitants are arriving to Torridge Island. These green villagers are naturally found in sandy areas of the island and are proficient in mining for resources. Mix and match these villagers into the other two tribes to build mines.

Mines are a new building type that like farms can't be moved by the giant and takes 1 green villager to build. Once a villager enters the mine they will take 60 seconds before emerging with a gift. This can contain either a stone, a star or a tear.

When using boats, green villagers will try and sail far away from the island to recruit new inhabitants from far off lands, so make sure they don't crash into any land mass along the way!

This Update adds:

Green villagers

Green village type

Mines

New Houses

Alongside some tweaks and bug fixes: