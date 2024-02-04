 Skip to content

Missile Wars Playtest update for 4 February 2024

0.118b

Build 13362172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay
Added Challenge Mode for single and co-op wave leaderboards

UI
Updated silo controls to allow viewing of all silo's queues.

